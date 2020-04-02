COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths nearing 50,000: WHO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 02:41 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 02:41 AM BdST

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about "the rapid escalation and global spread" of COVID-19 cases from the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic's social and economic consequences.

"In the past five weeks there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week," Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

"In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," he said.

China, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and for the first time disclosed the number of asymptomatic cases, which could complicate how trends in the outbreak are read. Its latest figures excluded 130 new sufferers of the highly contagious disease who do not show symptoms, its statistics showed.

Asked about the distinction, Dr. Maria ver Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist who was part of an international team who went to China in February, said WHO's definition included laboratory-confirmed cases "regardless of the development of symptoms".

"From data that we have seen from China in particular, we know that individuals who are identified, who are listed as asymptomatic, about 75 percent of those actually go on to develop symptoms," she said, describing them as having been in a "pre-symptomatic phase". The new coronavirus causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The outbreak continues to be driven by people who show signs of disease including fever and cough, but it is important for the WHO to capture that "full spectrum of illness", she added.

Tedros, referring to proposed debt relief, said: "Many countries, developing countries cannot really support their societies especially during lockdowns, especially those community members who work for their daily bread. That is why we call on the international community to have debt relief to support those countries.

"We are proposing an expedited process to support countries so their economies are not getting into crisis, (and) their communities are not getting into crisis," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Officials claim public apathy to testing

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19 deaths nearing 50,000

Army ‘going tough over contact ban’

Bangladesh plans to free 3,000 prisoners

Brands abandon workers in virus pandemic: HRW

As many troops as needed: Gen Aziz

Bangladesh confirms 6th virus death

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US, March 30, 2020. Reuters

US COVID-19 death toll exceeds China’s

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.