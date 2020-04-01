The great empty in densely populated Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic

  Mostafigur Rahman, Head of News Photography,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 08:45 AM BdST

Coronavirus scare, strict curbs on movement and shutdown have suddenly changed daily life in Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world with around 22.5 million people. The streets that are paralysed with traffic congestions in usual days now resemble a sleepy hollow. To the Dhakaites, their loved city becomes an unknown place.
  • With the river transport service suspended across Bangladesh, passenger launches are anchored on the banks of the Buriganga River in Dhaka.

  • The normally bustling pontoons of the Sadarghat pier are empty due to the shutdown over the coronavirus crisis.

  • The Buriganga takes a stilled, void look with no sign of life even on the Babubazar bridge.

  • Boats moored on the bank of the Buriganga look like flowers in a bird eye view but the boatmen have no peace of mind with earning drying up due to a lack of passengers.

  • DIT Road in Rampura usually sees no traffic during general strikes, but the absence of commuters during the coronavirus shutdown has made it an unknown palce to the residents of the area.

  • An empty U-loop in Badda.

  • The picture is no diffent in Rampura U-loop.

  • Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover’s Malibagh portion and Atish Dipankar Road are empty.

  • Vehicles can barely be spotted on the Mouchak strech of Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover.

  • Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut.

  • No sign of life at Kamalapur Railway Station either as train services have halted.

  • No cluster of vehicles on Atish Dipankar Road.

  • Hatirjheel, one of Dhaka's favourite hangout hotspots, has no crowd. The waterbuses are not in operation as well.

  • Hatirjheel is empty as panicked residents of Dhaka are staying at home.

  • The Sayedabad-Jatrabari stretch of Mayor Hanif Flyover is eerily empty.

  • Mayor Hanif Flyover’s Tikatuli portion during the COVID-19 shutdown.

  • With transport services suspended across the country, long-route buses are parked at Syedabad Bus Terminal.

  • There are no people at Sayedabad, a major transport hub, and Mayor Hanif Flyover.

