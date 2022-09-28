Bangladesh reports 665 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 665 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,023,810.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,360 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 4,728 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.07 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 530 infections.