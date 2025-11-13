Female students hold torch procession on JU campus in solidarity with teacher

A group of female students of Jahangirnagar University have held a torchlight procession in solidarity with Jahangirnagar University teacher Nahreen Islam Khan and to protest violence and harassment against women in cyberspace.

The procession, which set off from Nawab Faizunnesa Hall around 9pm on Wednesday, ended at Shaheed Minar. Later, the students held a brief rally there.

Students raised different slogans against the cyberbullying of women.

Nahreen is a professor at the Department of Geography & Environment at the university. A leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami recently filed a case against her in Sirajganj.

At the rally, students described the case as a “lie and an attempt to silence women”.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Tanzila Hossain Boishakhi said, “We have always been in favour of freedom of expression. The case against Nahreen madam is not only against her, but it is a conspiracy against freedom of expression and democracy.”

Sohagi Samiha, organiser of the JU branch of the Socialist Students’ Front, said: “Although women played an important role in the July Uprising, the interim government has completely failed to ensure their safety.

“A few months ago, a Shibir leader publicly humiliated a woman in Chattogram, but no action has been taken against him to this day.

“Women who have been vocal against Jamaat and Shibir online and offline are being harassed in various ways. Women's voices cannot be silenced through attacks or lawsuits.”