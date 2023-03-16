    বাংলা

    City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser lands in jail after wife Tabassum brings forgery charges

    His wife has accused him of transferring her shares in Partex Group by forging her signature

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2023, 02:51 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 02:51 PM

    A Dhaka court has sent to jail pending investigation Aziz Al Kaiser, the chairman of City Bank who also works as a vice-chairman of Partex Star Group, on forgery charges brought by his wife Tabassum Kaiser.

    Tabassum, chairman of the group’s subsidiary Partex Agro Limited and a director of City Bank, accused Aziz of forging her signature to transfer her shares in the group in three cases filed in December 2022.

    Aziz, son of Partex Star Group’s founder late BNP MP MA Hashem, surrendered to the court on Feb 7 and secured conditional bail until Mar 16.

    However, he breached the bail conditions, prompting Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim to send him to jail on Thursday, said Tuhin Howlader, the lawyer for Tabassum.

    Defence lawyers Saidur Rahman Manik and Md Masum said they asked the judge not to pass an order now as they filed a petition seeking permanent bail from the Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court.

    Tabassum sought to start four cases against Aziz amid reports of a dispute between the couple, but the court accepted three of them and ordered Tejgaon Industrial Police to investigate the charges.

    Aziz had earlier complained to the police over the dispute.

    Tabassum also filed a general diary with Gulshan police by the end of last year, claiming insecurity.

    She alleged people posing as journalists and members of a law-enforcing group threatened to kill her at her home.

    She also accused her husband of torture. The couple has been married for 28 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    José Viñals, chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, speaks in an interview with bdnews24.com on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.
    StanChart chairman visits Bangladesh
    This is his second official visit to the country after 2018
    Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies at 86
    Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies
    Rouf Chowdhury was also one of the founding directors of Mediaworld Limited, the parent company of The Daily Star and one of the sponsor directors of Bank Asia
    Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot poses for a picture at the company corporate office in Mumbai January 7, 2015.
    India’s Videocon chairman Dhoot arrested in loan fraud case
    In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar
    arshad_warsi/Instagram
    Actor Arshad Warsi, his wife banned from Indian stock market
    Warsi made Rs 2.9 million, while his wife Maria Goretti made 3.7 million rupees through price manipulation, regulator says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher