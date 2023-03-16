City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser lands in jail after wife Tabassum brings forgery charges

A Dhaka court has sent to jail pending investigation Aziz Al Kaiser, the chairman of City Bank who also works as a vice-chairman of Partex Star Group, on forgery charges brought by his wife Tabassum Kaiser.
Tabassum, chairman of the group’s subsidiary Partex Agro Limited and a director of City Bank, accused Aziz of forging her signature to transfer her shares in the group in three cases filed in December 2022.
Aziz, son of Partex Star Group’s founder late BNP MP MA Hashem, surrendered to the court on Feb 7 and secured conditional bail until Mar 16.
However, he breached the bail conditions, prompting Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim to send him to jail on Thursday, said Tuhin Howlader, the lawyer for Tabassum.
Defence lawyers Saidur Rahman Manik and Md Masum said they asked the judge not to pass an order now as they filed a petition seeking permanent bail from the Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court.
Tabassum sought to start four cases against Aziz amid reports of a dispute between the couple, but the court accepted three of them and ordered Tejgaon Industrial Police to investigate the charges.
Aziz had earlier complained to the police over the dispute.
Tabassum also filed a general diary with Gulshan police by the end of last year, claiming insecurity.
She alleged people posing as journalists and members of a law-enforcing group threatened to kill her at her home.
She also accused her husband of torture. The couple has been married for 28 years.