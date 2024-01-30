Investors see Microsoft's stock market value leaving Apple behind

Apple starts sales of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the US on Friday, its most expensive bet in more than a decade.

Since Steve Jobs launched the iPhone in 2007, Apple's stock has surged more than 4,300%, helping Apple eclipse Exxon Mobil, in 2011 as Wall Street's most valuable company and making it a cornerstone investment of portfolio managers trying to outperform the S&P 500.

With investors worried about soft demand for iPhones in China, Apple's stock is flat so far in 2024, underperforming the S&P 500's nearly 2.5% rise as well as the 7% surge in Microsoft shares this year.

Microsoft's shares also rallied 57% rally in 2023 thanks to its lead in generative AI. Its stock is now trading at 33 times expected earnings, compared a forward PE of 28 for Apple and around 20 for the S&P 500, according to LSEG.

"These are quality growth companies ... but in order to warrant these valuations, they need to continue to grow at aggressive clips. You're going to need increases in productivity, and I think Microsoft is better poised than Apple to do so," said Mike Dickson, head of research at Horizon Investments.

Fifty Wall Street analysts recommend buying Microsoft shares, while four analysts have neutral ratings and none recommend selling, according to LSEG data.

Apple has 26 positive analyst ratings and 12 neutral ratings, while two analysts recommend selling, including a downgrade to "underweight" by Barclays this month due to worries about "lacklustre" iPhone sales.

Nvidia, now the most valuable chipmaker after its shares more than tripled last year, may also be a contender for the world's most valuable company in the next few years, said Wayne Kaufman, Chief Market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York.

After hitting record highs last week, Nvidia's market capitalization reached over $1.5 trillion making it Wall Street's fifth most valuable company, less than $200 billion behind Amazon.

"I have told our brokers and clients that Nvidia is like Microsoft in the early 90s and Intel in the early 80s," Kaufman said.