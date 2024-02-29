    বাংলা

    Traders demand an end to highway toll extortion to curb prices

    According to the FBCCI chief, police, labour unions, and market forces are involved in widespread extortion

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 06:45 PM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 06:45 PM

    Controlling the prices of essential commodities will not be possible unless the collection of illegal tolls on highways during the transportation of goods is put to an end, trade leaders say.

    They identified it as a key factor driving the price of daily essentials during a meeting organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its headquarters in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Wednesday to address price control of daily necessities during Ramadan.

    Shujon Chowdhury, general secretary of Karwan Bazar Wholesale Kitchen Market Traders’ Association, explained: "Drivers tell us that they're charged a fee during transportation, which raises the product's price.”

    He observed that suppliers in the wholesale market charge a marginally higher rate, leading retailers to mark up prices beyond their acquisition cost, contributing to the escalation in consumer prices.

    FBCCI Director Syed Md Bakhtiar also addressed the issue of extortion on the road, stating, "Police engage in extortion on the streets, labour unions extort money in many areas, and market extortion is prevalent. Unless this extortion is curbed, the price of goods cannot be reduced."

    FBCCI
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh backtracks on government mill sugar price rise before Ramadan
    Govt rolls back decision to raise sugar prices
    The industries ministry confirms the cancellation of the previous decision to raise the prices within hours
    Bangladesh mill owners cut soybean oil prices by Tk 10 ahead of Ramadan
    Soybean oil prices drop by Tk 10
    It comes in the wake of the National Board of Revenue's move to reduce import duty on edible oil
    Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Chattogram
    Fire breaks out at Chattogram building
    As many as seven firefighting units have rushed to the spot to douse the fire
    Dhaka stock rally continues as regulator lifts price curb for more firms
    Dhaka stocks rise for second day
    The DSEX climbs for a second straight day as 23 more companies are relieved of the floor price restriction

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps