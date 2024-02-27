    বাংলা

    Shanta Forum bags fire safety accolade at ESSAB Safety Excellence Awards 2024

    The country’s first twin towers in Dhaka’s Tejgaon wins the top prize in the commercial building category

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 06:46 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 06:46 AM

    Shanta Forum, the country’s first twin towers located in Dhaka’s Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, has been recognised as the champion in the commercial building category at the ESSAB Safety Excellence Awards 2024.

    The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) assesses and recognises buildings across the nation that demonstrate exceptional fire safety measures.

    Shanta Holdings Ltd, a leading real estate firm in Bangladesh, announced the accolade in a statement.

    A standout feature of Shanta Forum's safety measures includes its advanced firefighting and smoke detection system. This setup, equipped with the latest detection technologies and water sprinklers, ensures swift action and effective management during emergencies, significantly boosting the building's safety standards, the company said.

    “As Shanta Holdings dedicates itself to reshaping Dhaka's skyline and transforming Tejgaon into the new commercial hub, this recent accolade underscores its commitment to creating safe, secure, and environmentally conscious spaces."

