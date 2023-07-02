Bangladesh Bank set to announce ‘SMART’ lending rate for July

Under the new system, Bangladesh Bank will adjust the interest rates on loans to banks, called the ‘policy rate’.

Policy rate affects the interest rates banks charge their customers for borrowing money.

The central bank will set a maximum and minimum limit for policy rates which will be used as reference rates for the lending rate in the market.

HOW IS THE SMART RATE TO BE CALCULATED

On Jun 19, Bangladesh Bank set 7.13 percent as the SMART rate for June by calculating the average treasury bills from December 2022 to May 2023.

As per the policy, the lending rate for banks will rise to 10.13 percent (as a maximum margin of 3 percent can be applied on top of the SMART rate) with the addition of a 1 percent supervision fee, meaning the rate will be 11.13 percent.

This rate can be applied to personal, car, and consumer loans.

The lending rate for agricultural and rural loans will increase to 9.13 percent from the existing 8 percent for farm loans and 9 percent for other rural loans.