    বাংলা

    Banshkhali power plant starts feeding national grid on trial

    The plant provides 120 MW of electricity on the first day

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 05:21 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 05:21 PM

    The SS Power Plant, owned by S Alam Group, located at Gandamara in Chattogram’s Banshkhali, has begun supplying electricity to the national grid during a test run. 

    Power supply to the national grid started on an experimental basis from one of the two coal-based units of the plant on Wednesday afternoon, said Faizur Rahman, a sub-project director of the plant.

    “We provided 120 MW of electricity on the first day, meeting the demand of the Power Division.”

    The first unit, with a production capacity of 660 MW, can operate at total capacity depending on the availability of coal, while the commissioning of the second unit is currently ongoing, Faizur said. 

    According to the company data, SS Power I Limited has finished the physical construction of the 1320 MW coal-fired supercritical thermal power plant. 

    The largest privately-owned coal-fired power plant will supply 1224 MW of electricity to the national grid once commercial operations begin. 

    Faizur is confident that the plant will be operating at its maximum capacity in June.

    The Bangladesh-China co-owned company has a total investment of around $2.6 billion. 

    The S Alam Group of Bangladesh holds a majority share of 70 percent, while the Chinese company SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation owns the remaining 30 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
    Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant: witnesses
    The UN nuclear watchdog says that the military presence and activity is growing in the region, underlining the need for urgent action
    LNG supply disruption caused by storm worsens Bangladesh’s energy woes
    LNG shortage worsens power, gas supply woes
    The sufferings somewhat eased as demand for power fell along with temperatures after rains under the influence of Cyclone Mocha
    A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023.
    Russia evacuates nuclear plant town
    The UN's nuclear power watchdog warns that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become ‘potentially dangerous’
    Ship from Indonesia becomes largest to dock at Bangladesh port
    Ship from Indonesia largest to dock at Bangladesh port
    The 229-metre-long and 12.5-metre-draft ship came from Indonesia carrying coal for the power plant

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk