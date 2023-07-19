Bangladesh Bank opens investigation into dozens of banks for dollar trading at high prices

Bangladesh Bank has launched an extensive investigation after “finding evidence” that numerous local and foreign banks have been involved in the buying and selling of dollars at prices exceeding the fixed rate amid a supply crunch of the currency.

Mezbaul Haque, a spokesman and executive director of the central bank, revealed to bdnews24.com an investigation has been initiated in response to the complaint.

The outcome of the investigation will determine whether the banks involved have violated the policies of the central bank, he said.

He said action would be taken based on the investigation's findings.