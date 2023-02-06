Western buyers exploiting ‘suboptimal’ working conditions in Bangladesh: Belgian Royal Palace

Queen Mathilde arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit as one of the 17 SDG Advocates of the UN.

After the visit to the factory, she travelled back to Dhaka and spent some time with the children of a UNICEF learning centre at a slum.

The centre helps children who have dropped out of school to progressively re-enter the mainstream school system.

She also met the members of the local community.

The queen is scheduled to meet Myanmar Rohingya at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. She will also visit a UNDP project on water in Khulna.

The queen will meet President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.