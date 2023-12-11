Bangladesh looks to early season onions as India export ban send prices spiralling

The government is banking on onions being harvested early ahead of the season as prices of the kitchen staple have almost doubled overnight after India banned exports to stabilise the domestic market.

India on Thursday replaced a floor price to export onions with a near total ban until Mar 31, 2024.

The decision prompted traders in Bangladesh to raise the prices of imported onions to Tk 190 a kg while locally produced onions are being sold at Tk 200.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted drives across the country to prevent profiteering and stockpiling.