Bangladesh looks to early season onions as India export ban send prices spiralling

The government is banking on onions being harvested early ahead of the season as prices of the kitchen staple have almost doubled overnight after India banned exports to stabilise the domestic market.
India on Thursday replaced a floor price to export onions with a near total ban until Mar 31, 2024.
The decision prompted traders in Bangladesh to raise the prices of imported onions to Tk 190 a kg while locally produced onions are being sold at Tk 200.
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted drives across the country to prevent profiteering and stockpiling.
Some netizens urged people on social media to buy onions harvested early ahead of the season instead of those already in the market so that the traders can be forced to sell out the products at fair prices.
The agriculture ministry on Sunday said it expects nearly 800,000 tonnes of onions from the early season to be sold in three months after they start hitting the market in full swing.
The monthly demand for onion in Bangladesh is approximately 200,000 tonnes.
Although the early season onions have begun to arrive in the market, the quantity is not enough to meet the demand now.
Bangladesh imports 600,000 tonnes of onion annually as domestic products fall short to meet a demand for around 2.5 million tonnes.