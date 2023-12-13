How Shein outgrew Zara and H&M and pioneered fast-fashion 2.0

With Zara-owner Inditex and H&M set to disclose their most recent sales results, investors will be focused on one major question: how are the two fast-fashion pioneers responding to the current market leader, Shein?

Shein has a huge valuation and is primed for an IPO. With sales almost entirely online, the retailer generated about $23 billion in global revenue in 2022, according to research firm Coresight.

Shein accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global fast-fashion market in 2022, outpacing Zara and H&M. Shein's low prices - $5 t-shirts and $10 sweaters - also draw shoppers who might have otherwise shopped at clothing discount stores.

“Shein’s actual strength is acknowledging that they have no idea what you want to wear,” said Rui Ma, an analyst and founder of the newsletter Tech Buzz China. “What they have confidence in is their ability to ramp up production very quickly.”

For Inditex, which reports results on Wednesday, and H&M, which reports quarterly sales on Friday, the China-founded e-tailer has emerged as a major threat in the market for cheap clothing and accessories.

On Dec 6, Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane downgraded Inditex and H&M to a “sell” rating, citing challenges including price deflation within clothing, and pressure from Shein and its fast-growing competitor, PDD-owned Temu.