Walmart says it is not advertising on social platform X

Walmart said on Friday it is not advertising on social media platform X, one of the latest brands to say it has dropped the Elon Musk-owned site.

"We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers," a Walmart spokesperson said.

X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The platform has struggled to retain advertisers since Musk acquired the company in October 2022, and faced a fresh exodus in recent weeks over rising concern about antisemitic content.