India PM Modi says won't be long before Boeing makes aircraft in India

India will not have to wait too long for a Boeing aircraft that is designed and manufactured in the subcontinent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the planemaker's engineering centre in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in the capital city of the southern Indian state of Karnataka is the company's largest facility outside of the United States and will focus on research and development.

The company said it had invested $200 million in the campus, which is spread across 43 acres, but did not provide details on the number of people the facility will employ. Boeing currently employs more than 6,000 people in India across its various centres.