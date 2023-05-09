bKash becomes regional brand partner of Argentine Football Association

Mobile financial service provider bKash has sealed a deal to become the first regional brand partner of the Argentine Football Association, or AFA, in Bangladesh.

“The AFA and bKash will jointly promote each other and develop actions that will increase the synergy and power of their brands,” bKash said in a statement on Monday, quoting Leandro Petersen, chief commercial and marketing officer of AFA.

“It is our mission to work together and strengthen this partnership and continue generating new opportunities and interactions with international brands at the level of bKash.”

During the 2022 World Cup, Argentina received unprecedented support and warmth from Bangladeshi fans as always.