Shanta gets licence for life insurance company

“Our mission is to elevate the standard of life insurance services offered in Bangladesh, with an aim to encourage financial literacy amongst the population,” he said.

“Shanta has established a brand image and reputation of trust in the sectors we operate in, he said, adding, “Now we are confident that we can extend the same dedication to the life insurance sector, in terms of offering quality products and services that bring financial stability to policyholders’ lives.”

Shanta Life Insurance is committed to offering innovative and technology-driven insurance products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the Bangladeshi population, said the statement.

Shanta Holdings Ltd, Shanta Lifestyle, Shanta Securities Ltd, Shanta Multiverse, Shanta Property Management, FAR Asset Management, and Nasah Holdings Limited formed the company consortium.

Bangladesh is home to 35 life insurance companies encompassing government and non-government entities.