Commerce secretary dismisses fears of US trade sanction under labour rights policy

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh has shrugged off fears of the United States hitting Bangladesh with trade sanctions under new global labour rights policy.

Bangladesh engaged with the European Union and the US to carry out reforms to the labour sector, he said on Monday. “This is an ongoing process. They are satisfied with our work.”

The Labour Act was revised three times since 2010 while the wage structure was reformed four times in the same period, Tapan said.

“We are in a good position in terms of ensuring work environment and labour rights in new industrial establishments,” he added.