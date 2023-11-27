Most Gulf markets in the red on falling oil prices

Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to Friday's fall in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell on Friday as the release of some hostages in Gaza reduced the geopolitical risk premium.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.5% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 0.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 2%.