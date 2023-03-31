    বাংলা

    Global finance CEOs make first post-COVID visits to China

    China Securities Regulatory Commission head met senior executives from Bridgewater Associates, HSBC and Goldman Sachs in Beijing, among others

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 12:01 PM

    A flurry of top financial executives have visited China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic as global financial giants seek to cement their relations with Beijing at the start of President Xi Jinping's new term.

    Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn and Standard Chartered boss Bill Winters are among the executives to have held face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials and regulators since last weekend.

    Wall Street and European financial firms have in recent years stepped up their expansion efforts in China, seeking to boost their presence in the world's second largest economy via new set ups and joint venture partnerships.

    China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) head Yi Huiman met senior executives from international financial institutions including Bridgewater Associates, HSBC and Goldman Sachs in Beijing recently, the watchdog said on Friday in a statement.

    International financial institutions and investors are welcome to expand in China, the chairman of the country's securities regulator said.

    Goldman Sachs' Solomon and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman met Peng Chun, chairman of China Investment Corporation (CIC), this week, according to official social media posts from the $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

    Solomon and Peng "exchanged their views on international markets, China’s economic potential and cooperations in multiple areas", and vowed to work with each other, the posts said.

    HSBC's Quinn and Standard Chartered's Winters both attended China Development Forum 2023 in Beijing last weekend and met China's banking regulator head Guo Shuqing.

    Meanwhile, Chip Kaye, Warburg Pincus's CEO, met Beijing's major Yin Yong during his visit to the city last week, according to a municipal statement from Beijing.

    Senior executives from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Canada's insurance group Manulife and Japanese Daiwa Securities also held meetings with CSRC's Yi.

    RELATED STORIES
    French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna addresses a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and to consider the adoption of a resolution on Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Feb 23, 2023.
    Russia isolated in UN vote
    As fighting raged on in Ukraine's east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion
    The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021.
    China's Alibaba to break up empire into six units
    The US-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate, which have lost nearly 70% of their value since the curbs were imposed in late 2020, rose more than 14%
    Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the Apple Original Series "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere at Westwood Village Theatre, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 7, 2023.
    Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation
    His visit comes at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple has been looking to reduce its supply chain reliance on China
    TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entitled "TikTok: How Congress can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 23, 2023.
    US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO
    Members of Congress accuse the Chinese company of spying and deception, adding to calls to ban the app

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan