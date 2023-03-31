Global finance CEOs make first post-COVID visits to China

A flurry of top financial executives have visited China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic as global financial giants seek to cement their relations with Beijing at the start of President Xi Jinping's new term.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn and Standard Chartered boss Bill Winters are among the executives to have held face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials and regulators since last weekend.

Wall Street and European financial firms have in recent years stepped up their expansion efforts in China, seeking to boost their presence in the world's second largest economy via new set ups and joint venture partnerships.