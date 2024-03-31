Branded vs non-branded shoes: What you need to know before buying

“Now the shoes are damaged, but the shopkeeper is not agreeing to a return. He claims I didn’t buy the shoes from him. Just imagine how I feel!” said the employee of a private organisation.

Din's regret was palpable as he reflected on his decision, realising that investing a bit more in branded shoes could have spared him this trouble.

“I thought the cheap shoes were a good deal. Now I think it was a mistake. If I added some more money, I could have bought from a good brand and at least been able to wear the shoes for some more days without any trouble. I promise to myself that I won’t buy non-branded shoes in future,” he said.

Rumman, who works in a clothing shop and gave a single name, however, was seeking out non-branded shoes in the same area because the lower prices allow him to buy multiple pairs and match them with his dresses.

“But these shoes never last long,” he added, “Ultimately it’ll be a loss.”

“For example, if I buy two pairs of non-branded shoes at Tk 1,600, I will be able to wear them for one and a half years. But if I buy a pair of good brand shoes with this money, I will easily be able to use them for two years. I’ve done that too.

“But again, I can change the shoes if I buy non-branded ones,” Rumman said.

Footpath vendors and even many shops in Dhaka sell non-branded shoes. Sales are high because of low prices. Some also sell counterfeit shoes just by putting the logo of a good brand on the non-branded ones.