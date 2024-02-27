Japan's inflation beats forecasts, end of negative rates in sight

"The January CPI leaves open the possibility of the BOJ hiking its policy rate at the March meeting if preliminary Shunto results due a few days before the meeting are encouraging," said Marcel Thieliant at Capital Economics, referring to the Japanese name for the wage talks.

"We still consider an April hike more likely," Thieliant added. "For one thing, inflation will jump well above 2% in February as base effects from the launch of energy subsidies a year ago kick in, which would allow the Bank to tell a more compelling story that inflation remains strong," he added.

Japan's core consumer price index includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices.

The slowdown was due in part to a big drop in energy costs, reflecting the base effect of last year's sharp rise and government subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills, in a sign of waning cost-push pressure that had kept core inflation at or above the BOJ's 2% target since April 2022.

Going forward, the key is whether wage hikes beat inflation enough to give households purchasing power, so companies can continue to pass on costs and keep inflation durably at the BOJ's 2% target, analysts say.