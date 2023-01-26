Bangladesh refiners raise sugar prices by Tk 5 per kg

The association raised the price of unpackaged sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 107 per kg. Packaged sugar price increased by Tk 4 to Tk 112 a kg.

The actual price of sugar in the markets is already higher than the latest increased rates.

Retailers in Dhaka have been selling sugar at Tk 120 per kg.

The commerce ministry set the price of unpackaged sugar at Tk 102 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 108 per kg in November.