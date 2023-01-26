    বাংলা

    Bangladesh refiners raise sugar prices by Tk 5 per kg

    The actual price in the markets is already higher than the latest increased rate

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM

    Refiners have increased sugar prices by Tk 5 per kg. 

    Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association informed Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh about the new rates in a letter on Thursday. 

    It said a hike in production cost, the price of unrefined sugar in the international market, and the dollar price led the association to set the new rates in consultation with the commerce ministry.

    The association raised the price of unpackaged sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 107 per kg. Packaged sugar price increased by Tk 4 to Tk 112 a kg. 

    The actual price of sugar in the markets is already higher than the latest increased rates.

    Retailers in Dhaka have been selling sugar at Tk 120 per kg. 

    The commerce ministry set the price of unpackaged sugar at Tk 102 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 108 per kg in November.

