Bangladesh traders announce Tk 25 hike in sugar prices ahead of Eid

Mill owners have decided to increase sugar prices by Tk 25 a kg ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, citing the volatility in the international market.

The new prices will come into effect on Jun 22, the Sugar Refiners Association said in a letter to the commerce ministry on Monday.

The government set the cost of loose sugar at Tk 120 per kg, while packaged sugar was priced at Tk 125. But traders are currently charging consumers more than the official prices.

Each kg of sugar is being sold at Tk 135-Tk 140 in marketplaces. In the letter, refiners proposed setting a price of Tk 140 for each kg of unpackaged sugar and Tk 150 for each kg of packaged ones.

The government typically fixes the price of cooking oil, sugar and several other imported goods through the Trade and Tariff Commission.