Bank loan interest ceiling raised to 11.18%

Bangladesh Bank has raised the ceiling of interest on bank loans by 25 basis points after making it costlier for banks to borrow in a bid to tame rising inflation.

The banks can now add 3.75 percentage points to the reference rate – Six months Moving Average of Rate of Treasury bill or SMART – in place of 3.50 percentage points, according to a central bank notice issued on Monday.

It means they can charge up to 11.18 percent interest on loans as the SMART was 7.43 percent at the end of October.

For pre-shipment exports, agriculture and rural loans, the ceiling will be 2.75 percentage points instead of 2.50 percentage points on top of the reference rate.