The mystery of soaring sugar prices in Bangladesh that can’t be cracked (apparently!)

In February this year, traders and sugar refiners had played an elaborate blame game while sugar, an essential item in any Bangladeshi kitchen, was getting pricier. Supply was scarce, so the prices of the available sugar went up even though the government had set a margin of the maximum sugar price per kg.

Eventually, the government bowed down to the pressure from the refiners to increase the price, and by Apr 7, in the middle of the month of Ramadan, the government had set a new price range - Tk 104 for each kg of loose sugar and Tk 109 for each kg of packaged sugar.

Since the Eid-ul-Fitr, though, similar techniques from February of raising prices are at play again.

A recent visit to Dhaka’s multiple grocery markets revealed that traders were selling loose sugar at Tk 140 per kg while packaged sugar was unavailable.