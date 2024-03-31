Fashion houses in Dhaka riding the wave of digital payments for Eid shopping

WHY DIGITAL TRANSACTION IS BECOMING POPULAR

Many people see it as a risk to travel with money in their pockets while shopping together.

They say that there is no fear of money being lost or stolen in cards or mobile banking. There is no hassle of counting the money. Transactions also take less time.

Also digital transactions often have discounts or cashback offers. These factors have made most of the customers comfortable with digital payments.

Israt Jahan, an employee of a private company in the capital, makes digital payments whenever she goes shopping in the market.

He told bdnews24.com, “There is less risk of money being stolen or lost. Again there is a kind of transparency in transactions and payments. Companies are no longer able to evade VAT after collecting it from the customer.



“Carrying money is very risky. In that case, digital transactions seem more convenient. And there is no need to count the money. Many times the calculation goes wrong if you buy more. In digital transactions, people do not face that problem.”

Farhan Ahmed, a banker, said, "If you want to go shopping, you have to go to the market with a lot of money. There are always concerns over the money being stolen in crowded shops.

That's why I pay digitally.

“It allows shopping in comfort. Paying money by card seems easy. And in cases where there is an offer on bKash payment, we pay through bKash. It allows worry-free shopping.”

Card payment seems easy to Mirpur resident Abu Hanif. He commented, "When buying something, you can pay even if you don't have money with you. If needed, money can be easily fetched by calling someone.

"This time I didn’t have the cash I needed for shopping. I paid the rest from my card. Without this facility, I might have had to withdraw money, wasted time, or not bought at all.”

However, MK Rumi, a resident of Mohammadpur, said that he personally got into some trouble by shopping on credit cards.

“Credit card bills pile up at the end of the month because I buy things even if I don't have the money. Then comes the tension of repayment – I feel like not making purchases on credit cards anymore."

"But after a while, or while shopping, I don't remember that," says Rumi.

PROGRESSES IN DIGITAL TRANSACTIONS

AKM Fahim Mashroor, chairman of the Standing Committee on Fintech and Digital Basis of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), believes that cashless transactions in urban areas such as fashion houses, superstores, e-commerce platforms and some other institutions have progressed well, but overall it is not more than 5 percent of total payments made in Bangladesh.

“Many small shops and entrepreneurs are yet to come under this facility. The cost of getting digital services for them also remains a bit high. The main challenge is – it [digital payment] still centres on credit cards. Every bank has a mobile app, but the app payment system has not been implemented. Bangladesh Bank has introduced Bangla QR. But banks have not started using it yet.

"Don't just rely on cards. Transaction costs should be further reduced. That is why the taxes should be reduced by the government. Incentives should be given if necessary. When small traders come under digital services, they face VAT and taxes. That’s why small merchants should be kept out of the ambit of VAT.”

The government has set a target of making 30 percent of all transactions in the country cashless or digital by 2025.

BASIS recently organised a workshop to explore ways to increase cashless transactions. There were several recommendations in the workshop to enhance cashless payments.

These include introducing incentives at both the consumer and small shopkeeper levels; imposing additional charges on cash transactions where necessary to reduce the use of cash; expanding the work of banks to Upazila and village levels instead of working only in big cities; popularising Bangla QR Payment, and launching mobile apps in all banks for their customers.