    বাংলা

    India's Adani says he will keep investing in Israel after Haifa port takeover

    His company and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot purchased one of the country's main ports for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion)

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 01:01 PM

    Indian magnate Gautam Adani said on Tuesday he would keep investing in Israel after his group took over one of the country's main ports.

    He spoke at a ceremony in Haifa welcoming Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot - the partners who purchased the port for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion).

    Adani did not speak about his group's recent share sale or a scathing short-seller's report that has pummelled the Indian billionaire's stocks.

    "We will transform the entire port landscape," Adani said. "Our intention is to make the right set of investments that will not just make the Adani-Gadot partnership proud, but will make the whole of Israel proud."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke at the ceremony, adding that Adani had told him he planned to increase his investment in Israel "in a big way".

    RELATED STORIES
    Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, Jul 18, 2022. REUTERS
    Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine hit historic low in Jan
    The decline is primarily the result of reduced demand for Russian gas in Europe, amid an unusually warm and windy winter, Vedomosti reports
    Bangladesh hikes retail power prices by 5% for February
    Govt raises retail power prices again
    Prices at the wholesale level will also see an 8.06 percent increase in February
    LPG prices see a sudden surge on ‘demand-supply mismatch’
    LPG prices rise sharply on ‘low supply’
    The retail price of a 12 kg cylinder has increased by at least Tk 200 last week and cylinders are unavailable at many retail outlets due to a dwindling supply
    Retail power price likely to rise again in February as part of monthly readjustment
    Retail power price may rise again in Feb
    State Minister Nasrul says the price might be lowered when global fuel prices fall

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher