Telecom operators need ‘more freedom’ to control network, says Robi CEO Rajeev Sethi



bdnews24.com: recently, a mobile operator sought an allocation of 850 Mhz spectrum which stirred a controversy in the telecom sector. What are you thinking about it?



Rajeev Sethi: Currently, the challenge which we are seeing on 850, the way it is structured now is, if 850 in the current band, which is there, is allocated, it will cause significant interference. What I mean by interference is our customers who are there, existing customers, just because somebody else is using 850, their experience specifically on voice will go down.



They will see bad voice quality. They will see more call drops happening, which I don't think is positive for anyone. In case customers are getting, existing customers are getting negatively impacted.



I think that's the biggest challenge with the current 850. In my mind, there are smarter ways to handle that. Because if somebody is wanting 850, then the spectrum can be rearranged.

That we are moved away from that. We are moved away and our current spectrum is given to whoever is interested in that 850 band here. And we are moved up the ladder.



So that our customers are not impacted. And somebody who is wanting 850, despite the challenges of that, takes it because that's their call, I cannot comment on that. So I think there are smarter ways to do this.



And I'm sure BTRC would engage with everyone. Because it's not about one operator, it's about millions of customers who will get negatively impacted. And nobody wants that.



bdnews24.com: Customers frequently complain about poor and dropped voice calls. What measures are Robi taking to address these issues?



Rajeev Sethi: So first of all, I think what we need to understand is, we use radio signals. It's not a fixed line. Radio signals cannot be 100% reliable.



It cannot be that 100 percent of the time, you pick up the phone and you make a call, it will go seamless. So that is the nature of the radio technology. That is one part.



So then there is certain acceptable amount of call drops, which are okay, for example. There are world standards to that. And in case you are below that, then you are saying that you are offering a decent quality.



Obviously, it will mean that possibly one customer somewhere may face a call drop. Our objective is to minimise it. If I remember the numbers correctly, call drops are roughly 0.5 now.

Which is the best in the industry. In fact, when we reported it to BTRC a few months back, they asked us to double check that. They were shocked to see such a good number.



So 0.5 means, 1 in 200 calls will get dropped. Which is a brilliant number. And which is much below the threshold, which the globally accepted thresholds are. So yes, call drops do happen. Unfortunately, that's the nature of the radio signals. But at the current level, it's a very low level and much below the accepted threshold worldwide.



And also what we've done is, in the recent past, we've introduced VoLTE, which is Voice over LTE. It's using our 4G spectrum to offer voice to customers. And what it does is, it significantly improves the voice quality.



You hear voice like an HD quality voice. A brilliant quality. And the call drops go down even further.