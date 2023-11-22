US existing home sales slump to more than 13-year low, prices accelerate

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales would slide to a rate of 3.90 million units. Sales fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South. They were unchanged in the Midwest, the most affordable region.

Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, plunged 14.6% on a year-on-year basis in October.

The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.31% in the final week of September, before peaking at 7.79% in late October, the highest level since November 2000, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Though it has since retreated following data this month showing the labor market cooling and inflation subsiding, the rate averaged a still-high 7.44% last week.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Oct 31-Nov 1 meeting published on Tuesday showed that "a few participants observed that activity in the housing sector had flattened out in recent months, likely reflecting the effects of further increases in mortgage rates from already elevated levels."

The housing market has borne the brunt of the US central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening, with residential investment contracting for nine straight quarters, before rebounding in the third quarter, thanks to builders trying to take advantage of the housing shortage.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

There were 1.15 million previously owned homes on the market last month, down 5.7% from a year ago. Most homeowners have mortgage rates under 5%, making many reluctant to sell. Before the pandemic, there were nearly 2 million homes for sale.

Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist, told reporters that realtors will be speaking with their representatives in the US Congress about a government tax incentive for homeowners who have been living in their homes for a long period to encourage them to put their houses on the market.