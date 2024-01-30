Sony scrapped $10bn India merger as Zee failed to meet financial terms

Sony scrapped the $10 billion merger of its Indian arm with Zee Entertainment, opens new tab in part because Zee failed to meet some financial terms of the deal and come up with a plan to address them, according to a termination notice reviewed by Reuters.

India's Zee denied the allegations in a letter to Sony, opens new tab, also reviewed by Reuters, and accused the Japanese company of "bad faith" in calling off the merger.

A Zee-Sony merger in India would have created a media powerhouse in the world's most populous nation with 90-plus channels across sports, entertainment and news.

But Sony terminated the plans on Jan 22, saying in a statement it was doing so because "closing conditions" were not satisfied after two years of negotiations. Neither Sony nor Zee made the contents of the termination notice public.

Reviewed by Reuters, Sony's notice said Zee had "failed to take commercially reasonable" efforts to meet some financial thresholds, including with regards to cash availability, while a "lack of commercial prudence" by the Indian network contributed to its decision.