    বাংলা

    Sony scrapped $10bn India merger as Zee failed to meet financial terms

    A Zee-Sony merger in India would have created a media powerhouse in the world's most populous nation with 90-plus channels across sports, entertainment and news

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 02:04 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 02:04 AM

    Sony scrapped the $10 billion merger of its Indian arm with Zee Entertainment, opens new tab in part because Zee failed to meet some financial terms of the deal and come up with a plan to address them, according to a termination notice reviewed by Reuters.

    India's Zee denied the allegations in a letter to Sony, opens new tab, also reviewed by Reuters, and accused the Japanese company of "bad faith" in calling off the merger.

    A Zee-Sony merger in India would have created a media powerhouse in the world's most populous nation with 90-plus channels across sports, entertainment and news.

    But Sony terminated the plans on Jan 22, saying in a statement it was doing so because "closing conditions" were not satisfied after two years of negotiations. Neither Sony nor Zee made the contents of the termination notice public.

    Reviewed by Reuters, Sony's notice said Zee had "failed to take commercially reasonable" efforts to meet some financial thresholds, including with regards to cash availability, while a "lack of commercial prudence" by the Indian network contributed to its decision.

    In the 62-page notice, Sony said several breaches of the merger agreement were "not remediable and any further attempts to mutually discuss would be an empty formality, especially given ... plain denial (by Zee) and failure to provide a proposal to protect" Sony's interests.

    "The breaches committed by Zee are not 'procedural or technical' in nature and will have a substantive impact on the transactions," Sony said.

    Zee responded privately to Sony a day later, on Jan 23, saying it denied all Sony's allegations, adding the Japanese company's demand for a termination fee of $90 million was "legally untenable".

    The termination was "effected in bad faith" and "is wrongful, bad in law," Zee wrote in its letter, which asked Sony to withdraw its notice.

    A Zee spokesperson declined to comment, while Sony did not respond to Reuters queries.

    Zee's shares have fallen about 30% since the deal collapsed.

    Its business has struggled over the years. Zee's advertising revenues fell to $488 million for the 2022-23 financial year from around $600 million five years earlier. Cash reserves dropped to $86 million from $116 million in that period.

    Sony, in its termination notice, said that Zee's cash position was 4.76 billion rupees ($57.26 million) as of Sept. 30, adding that was "much below the requirements" of the merger agreement.

    Reuters reported last week that Sony was also concerned about Zee CEO Punit Goenka - who was set to head the merged entity - facing a regulatory investigation for suspected diversion of company funds - allegations he has denied. The "ongoing investigation" was cited in Sony's notice.

    Zee was "unable to realistically assess the timeline required to resolve all the outstanding issues," Sony's termination notice stated.

    RELATED STORIES
    E. Jean Carroll and her attorneys Shawn Crowley and Roberta Kaplan react outside the Manhattan Federal Court, after the verdict in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City, US, January 26, 2024.
    Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3m
    The sum that the former US president was ordered to pay far exceeded the minimum $10 million Carroll had sought
    Zee Entertainment and SONY logos are displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS
    Zee needs strategy shift after Sony merger plan crumbles
    The collapse of a planned $10 billion merger with Sony's unit has heaped pressure on Zee Entertainment as it looks to revive its fortunes
    Workers fill sacks with wheat at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India has no plans to import wheat for now
    Indian farmers are likely to harvest a bumper crop that will boost stockpiles in the world's second-biggest producer of the staple
    Workers harvest sugarcane in a filed in Kolhapur district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav
    India may need to import sugar as planting wanes
    Sugar output could be even lower in the next crop year, which runs to September 2025

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps