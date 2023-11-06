‘No trading, what’ll we eat?’: small businesses are hit hardest by political instability

Tarek Mahmud sells socks and undershirts for children on the footpath of Gulistan in Dhaka. He needs to shout throughout the day to attract customers.

“Now there’s no customer. What shall I sell?” said a frustrated Tarek, as his sales have fallen by 90 percent because of the BNP’s antigovernment blockade before the general elections.

On a usual Sunday, the street shops of Gulistan and Motijheel bustle with customers from around Dhaka and beyond. The hawkers remain busy throughout the day.

But this Sunday, the first day of the BNP’s second round of blockade, the areas were almost deserted, with many people hunkering down at home amid fears of deadly arson attacks on public transports.

Small businesses, especially those who depend on daily sales to buy food for their families, may carry on wayward for two to three days by using their savings in such a situation, but it is difficult to cope up with continuous disruptions.