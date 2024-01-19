Bangladesh’s apparel exports to European Union fall as Germany imports drop

Citing data from the Export Promotion Bureau, the BGMEA said on Friday that Bangladesh’s apparel exports to EU country Spain increased by 6.56 percent, France 2.15 percent, the Netherlands 9.11 percent, and Poland 19.14 percent.



But exports to Italy fell by nearly 3.9 percent.

The biggest importer Germany bought $2.86 billion worth of Bangladeshi garments, 17 percent less than the same period previous year.



“Germany is the single largest market of Bangladeshi garments in the EU. Our exports to the EU fell because of the fall in exports to Germany,” said Mohiuddin Rubel, a director of BGMEA.



Bangladesh’s RMG exports to Canada also fell by 4.16 percent to around $742 million in the July-December period.



The exports to the US, however, increased by 5.7 percent to cross $4 billion.



The UK took Bangladeshi garments worth $2.71 billion with a 13.24 percent growth.