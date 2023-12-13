Bangladesh to import onions from 10 countries after India bans export

Amid India's recent ban on onion export, the government has permitted local traders to import the commodity from 10 other countries to control the soaring prices in Bangladesh.

The sharp price hike following the ban has now been curbed due to a sufficient supply of the local early season breed in the domestic market.

However, many local traders who were expecting to make windfall profits are now fearing losses due to the falling prices of onions in Bangladesh.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, traders have been granted permits to import onions from at least 10 countries following the sudden increase in India's export duty since August.