Bata’s statement to customers after vandalism

“Bata is a privately owned company which originated in the Czech Republic and has no connection to any political conflict,” it says

Multinational footwear manufacturer and retailer Bata has expressed its dismay at the attacks, vandalism and looting of its outlets during nationwide protests against Israel’s attacks on Palestine’s Gaza, condemning “all forms of violence”.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Monday night, Bata said that such attacks on its business were being carried out based on “inaccuracies”.

“We are aware of inaccurate claims suggesting that Bata is an Israeli-owned company or has political affiliations in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“Bata Globally is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the Czech Republic, with no political ties to the conflict conflict. It is deeply regrettable that some of our retail locations in Bangladesh have recently been subjected to vandalism, apparently triggered by these false narratives.”

Protest marches, rallies and strikes were held in Dhaka and other districts across Bangladesh on Monday as part of the global “No Work, No School” campaign to protest the brutal attacks by Israeli forces on unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the morning, cities and towns in districts and Upazilas across the country saw widespread protests. Amid the protests, some people attacked, vandalised and looted the sales centres of multinational brands like fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, and Bata. In addition, various shops and restaurants were attacked for storing soft drinks like Coca-Cola and 7 Up.

Attacks were reported in at least 16 restaurants and sales centres in at least six districts over allegations of “stocking and selling Israeli products”.

Police say five of these attacks occurred in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, one in Cumilla, and one in Bogura. However, there were no casualties from the incidents.

“We firmly condemn all forms of violence,” Bata said in its statement.

“Bata has been serving Bangladesh since 1962, with a strong commitment to quality, and respect for all communities.”