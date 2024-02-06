India's Bharti Airtel misses Q3 profit view as costs outweigh subscriber growth

India's Bharti Airtel, opens new tab reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Monday, as flat tariffs and higher expenses outweighed a growth in subscribers.

The telecom operator reported a consolidated net profit of 24.42 billion rupees ($294 million) for the quarter ended Dec 31, compared to analysts' estimate of 28.69 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

Airtel and rival Reliance Jio Infocomm are racing to capture a bigger share of India's telecom market, with billions of dollars of investments to expand 4G and 5G services.

Jio's market share stands at 39.49% of Nov 30 and Airtel has a 32.91% share, while Vodafone Idea, opens new tab trails with 19.44%, according, to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Airtel's 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 244.9 million users, up 13% from year ago and 3.1% from last quarter.