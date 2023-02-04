Sugar price mystery baffles Bangladesh as traders, refiners play blame game

Refiners proposed to raise the retail price of unpackaged sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 107 per kg about two weeks ago. But the actual price of the sweetener in Dhaka’s markets was already higher than the new rate and now retailers are selling it at Tk 115 per kg.

Traders and refiners have blamed each other for the difference between the fixed and actual rates.

Amirul Islam, a wholesaler at Shah Smrity Market in Mirpur, said he bought Fresh brand sugar from the refiners at Tk 106.6 per kg on Saturday and was selling the consignment at Tk 106.8 per kg.

“The mill owners proposed a new rate to the government and promised to follow it, but they did not keep their word,” he said.

Amirul blamed a syndicate of refiners for the abnormal price hike and called for tough government action against them.

He thinks it is possible for such a syndicate to embezzle around Tk 50 billion a day by raising the price by just Tk 1 a kg.

Another wholesaler, Mohammad Nayeem of Karwan Bazar, said he was selling Fresh brand sugar at Tk 107 after buying it at Tk 106.4 a kg.

“There is no supply crunch at the mills. They provide sugar just two to four hours after we send the trucks,” he said, blaming the retailers for the high price.