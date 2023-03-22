Zuckerberg, Meta are sued for failing to address sex trafficking, child exploitation

A new lawsuit accuses Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta Platforms Inc executives and directors of failing to do enough to stop sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation on Facebook and Instagram.

The complaint made public late Monday by several pension and investment funds that own Meta stock said Meta's leadership and board have failed to protect the company's and shareholders' interests by turning a blind eye to "systemic evidence" of criminal activity.

Given the board's failure to explain how it tries to root out the problem, "the only logical inference is that the board has consciously decided to permit Meta's platforms to promote and facilitate sex/human trafficking," the complaint said.

Meta rejected the basis for the lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware Chancery Court.