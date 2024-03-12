Grameenphone, Robi, Teletalk get unified 5G licence

The operators will benefit from their investments by offering multidimensional services while the government will take in more revenue, believes Palak.

He advised the operators to launch digital products.

BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin said spectrum was already allocated to the operators to offer 5G services and the licence has cleared all the hurdles to the launch of 5G services.

He urged the operators to quickly introduce the services.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman described the development as a “moment to celebrate” and a “big achievement” for the operators.

Mohammed Shahedul Alam, Robi’s chief corporatorate and regulatory officer, said the licence will enable the operators to provide services easily by using the technology of their choice. It will play a key role in providing quality services, he said.

Banglalink welcomed the “timely” approval of the licence, but said the operator was taking time because its owner Veon has responsibilities related to corporate governance as a listed company on Nasdaq and Euronext. “We will apply for the licence once this process is completed.”

The BTRC said it was working to make adequate spectrum and access frequency easily available by 2035.

Bangladesh offered 2G licences for the first time in 1996 and gave the opportunity to renew them for 15 years in 2011.

In 2013, four mobile operators were given 3G licences with a validity until 2028, which was later extended to 2033. The operators rolled out 4G services in 2018.