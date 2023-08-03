    বাংলা

    Mahbubul Alam elected new president of FBCCI

    The new committee is set to assume office on Aug 18

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 August 2023, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 07:30 PM

    Mahbubul Alam, the president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been elected unopposed as new president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the 2023-25 term.

    Md Amin Helaly, the current vice-president, has been elected as senior vice-president of the apex body of businesses in Bangladesh.

    Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath were elected as vice presidents from the Chamber Group, while Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, and Md Munir Hossain were elected from the association group.

    A Matin Chowdhury, the chairman of the election board, announced the new leadership during a meeting at the FBCCI auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    Out of the 80 director positions in the FBCCI election, 17 from the Chamber Group and 17 from the Association Group were nominated, and the rest 46 were elected.

    This year, the election was held only in the Association Group to elect 23 directors, as 23 directors for the Chamber Group were elected unopposed on Tuesday.

    The new committee is set to assume office on Aug 18, the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

