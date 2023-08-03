Mahbubul Alam elected new president of FBCCI

Mahbubul Alam, the president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been elected unopposed as new president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the 2023-25 term.

Md Amin Helaly, the current vice-president, has been elected as senior vice-president of the apex body of businesses in Bangladesh.

Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath were elected as vice presidents from the Chamber Group, while Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, and Md Munir Hossain were elected from the association group.