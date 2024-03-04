Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Bitcoin scaled a two-year high on Monday, breaking $64,000 as a wave of money carried it within striking distance of record levels.

It touched $64,285 early in the Asian day, its highest since late 2021, and was last 2 percent firmer for the session at $63,850. Bitcoin's record high is $68,999.99 set in November 2021.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 50 percent this year and most of the rise come in the last few weeks where trading volume has surged for US-listed bitcoin funds.