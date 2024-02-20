Bangladesh to raise electricity prices in March, a year after last hike

The government is raising electricity prices in March, a year after the last hike, to tackle the pressure of the taka’s devaluation against the dollar.



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has hinted at raising the tariff “slightly” by up to 4 percent at both bulk and retail levels.



Power prices were raised for the last time in March 2023 by 5 percent as part of a routine readjustment. The weighted average of electricity price stood at Tk 8.24 per unit after that hike.



Officials have sat at the power ministry recently to prepare for another hike. A proposal on the hike was made in the meeting.



Asked about the steps to raise power tariff, Nasrul said on Tuesday that the government will have to raise the price because its plan to lower the cost of production by burning cheaper fuel coal did not work because of a rise in dollar price.