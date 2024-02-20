Money laundering probe against S Alam underway: BFIU chief

Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), has said that an investigation into money laundering allegations against Mohammad Saiful Alam, the owner of conglomerate S Alam Group, and his wife Farzana Parveen is underway.

He discussed the matter on Tuesday during an event marking the release of the BFIU's annual report, which focuses on combating money laundering and terrorism financing in Bangladesh.

The BFIU's latest report highlights a significant increase in suspicious financial transactions and activities within the country's financial sector over the past year.