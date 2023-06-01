Finance Minister Kamal gives rebates to wealthy individual taxpayers

The government has proposed a certain tax rebate for wealthy individual taxpayers in the new fiscal year starting in July.

Currently, the minimum threshold for collecting a surcharge from an individual taxpayer stands at Tk 30 million. That has been raised to Tk 40 million in the next year.

On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a minimum surcharge amounting to 10 percent where the net wealth of an individual exceeds Tk 40 million, as he tabled the national budget for FY2023-24 in parliament.