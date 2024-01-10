Cabinet Division begins calling ‘people chosen for new government’ of Hasina

Several new and old faces have been invited to join the new cabinet led by Sheikh Hasina after the Awami League secured its fourth straight term in the Jan 7 vote.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said he retained his berth in the cabinet as the road transport and bridges minister.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he received a phone call invitation from the Cabinet Division at 7:20pm on Wednesday.
“I was told to take the oath tomorrow [Thursday], but they did not say which ministry,” he said.
Local Government Minister Tazul Islam also said he received a similar call without confirmation on which ministry he would get.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said he received the call around 7:15pm.
Education Minister Dipu Moni said she also received the call.
There are speculations that Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s advisor on private industry and investment, may get a berth in the new cabinet.
But he confirmed to bdnews24.com that he was not invited to join Hasina’s new council of ministers.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun confirmed that he received the call from the Cabinet Division.
From Chattogram, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel got the call.
“I’ve received a call from the Cabinet Division to take the oath,” said Hasan Mahmud.
Nowfel said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain called him, but did not mention a ministry.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain will also be in the new cabinet. He said the Cabinet Division asked him to prepare for the oath.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak, who had worked as the state minister for local government in the 2009-2014 term, did not get a berth in the next government. Hasina is taking him back to the new cabinet.
“The Cabinet Division called me to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.
[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]