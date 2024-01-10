Cabinet Division begins calling ‘people chosen for new government’ of Hasina

Several new and old faces have been invited to join the new cabinet led by Sheikh Hasina after the Awami League secured its fourth straight term in the Jan 7 vote.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said he retained his berth in the cabinet as the road transport and bridges minister.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he received a phone call invitation from the Cabinet Division at 7:20pm on Wednesday.

“I was told to take the oath tomorrow [Thursday], but they did not say which ministry,” he said.