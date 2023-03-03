Bangladesh sentences man who incited violence in 2021 by placing Quran at puja venue

A tribunal has sentenced Md Iqbal Hossain, the man accused of inciting deadly violence in 2021 by placing a copy of the Quran at a Puja venue in Cumilla.

Judge AM Zulfiker Hayat of Dhaka’s Cyber Tribunal sentenced him to one year and four months, or the period Iqbal has spent in prison, after he pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Shamim Al Mamun, a clerk at the tribunal, said five people, including plaintiff Rajib Hossain, a sub-inspector of Tongi East Police Station, testified before the judge.