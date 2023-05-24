    বাংলা

    Bangladesh buys soybean oil at Tk 140 per litre from US supplier

    The TCB is procuring nearly 20 million litres of cooking oil from domestic and international companies

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 10:11 AM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 10:11 AM

    The Bangladesh government is procuring 18 million litres of soybean oil from domestic and international companies for distribution through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB.

    Of this, 11 million litres are being bought at Tk 140 per litre from US company Accentuate Technology, while 7 million litres of oil are being bought from the domestic company City Edible Oil at Tk 182 per litre.

    The two proposals were approved by the government procurement committee on Wednesday.

    A proposal for the purchase of 12,500 tonnes of sugar at Tk 105 per kg was also approved at a total cost of Tk 1.31 billion, said Sayeed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

    He added that approval was also granted to the BADC’s proposal to purchase 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from Morocco’s OCP at Tk 1.20 billion. This puts the cost at $368 per tonne.

    Another BADC proposal to purchase 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation at Tk 2.26 billion was also approved.

    procurement
    government purchase
    edible oil
    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Cooking oil prices rise again
    The price of bottled soybean oil rose by Tk 12 a litre as the government removed its VAT benefit
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
    UN seeks $3bn for Sudan as fighting rages in Khartoum
    It said 25m people needed help - the highest number ever recorded in Sudan, where around 15m needed aid before the conflict
    File Photo
    River transport services suspended
    Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal
    File Photo
    GDP growth falls to 6.03% in FY22-23: state minister
    The economy had grown at 7.1% in FY 2021-22, according to the final official estimate

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk