Bangladesh buys soybean oil at Tk 140 per litre from US supplier

The Bangladesh government is procuring 18 million litres of soybean oil from domestic and international companies for distribution through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB.

Of this, 11 million litres are being bought at Tk 140 per litre from US company Accentuate Technology, while 7 million litres of oil are being bought from the domestic company City Edible Oil at Tk 182 per litre.

The two proposals were approved by the government procurement committee on Wednesday.