Bangladesh buys soybean oil at Tk 140 per litre from US supplier

The Bangladesh government is procuring 18 million litres of soybean oil from domestic and international companies for distribution through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB.
Of this, 11 million litres are being bought at Tk 140 per litre from US company Accentuate Technology, while 7 million litres of oil are being bought from the domestic company City Edible Oil at Tk 182 per litre.
The two proposals were approved by the government procurement committee on Wednesday.
A proposal for the purchase of 12,500 tonnes of sugar at Tk 105 per kg was also approved at a total cost of Tk 1.31 billion, said Sayeed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.
He added that approval was also granted to the BADC’s proposal to purchase 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from Morocco’s OCP at Tk 1.20 billion. This puts the cost at $368 per tonne.
Another BADC proposal to purchase 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation at Tk 2.26 billion was also approved.