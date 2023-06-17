IED planted by separatist group KNF kills soldier

Army personnel were on their way to Painum Para to distribute drinkable water and oral rehydration packets. The IED exploded about 400 metres from the camp where they collected the supplies.

Raju was flown to the Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram by Air Force helicopter along with his injured colleague. Raju later died in hospital care.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Bangladesh Army, expressed his condolences over the death of the soldier.