IED planted by separatist group KNF kills soldier

A soldier has died in the explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by the Kuki-Chin National Front, an ethnic separatist group.
Splinters seriously injured the soldier, Monnaf Hossain Raju, 21, and another member of the team in Bandarban’s Ruma on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.
Army personnel were on their way to Painum Para to distribute drinkable water and oral rehydration packets. The IED exploded about 400 metres from the camp where they collected the supplies.
Raju was flown to the Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram by Air Force helicopter along with his injured colleague. Raju later died in hospital care.
General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Bangladesh Army, expressed his condolences over the death of the soldier.