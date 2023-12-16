Balloon seller dies in cylinder blast amid Victory Day celebrations in Manikganj

A balloon seller has been killed after a gas cylinder exploded at the Manikganj district administration offices. Another person was seriously injured in the incident.
The accident occurred on the ground floor of the office building around 4:30 am on Saturday, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Mostafizur Rahman, who was on duty at the district administration office.
Md Anwar Bepari, 50, died in the explosion, while the injured man was identified as 23-year-old Kabir Hossain.
The vendors were inflating the balloons using gas for a Victory Day event at a space designated for public gatherings, said ASI Mostafizur.
But the gas cylinder exploded, critically injuring the two of them.
Firefighters from the Sadar Upazila rescued them and took them to the Manikganj Sadar Hospital. Anwar was later transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka when his condition deteriorated.
Anwar's body is at the hospital morgue and legal action will be taken over the incident, said Habibul Hossain, chief of Manikganj Sadar Police Station.