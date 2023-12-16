Balloon seller dies in cylinder blast amid Victory Day celebrations in Manikganj

A balloon seller has been killed after a gas cylinder exploded at the Manikganj district administration offices. Another person was seriously injured in the incident.

The accident occurred on the ground floor of the office building around 4:30 am on Saturday, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Mostafizur Rahman, who was on duty at the district administration office.

Md Anwar Bepari, 50, died in the explosion, while the injured man was identified as 23-year-old Kabir Hossain.

The vendors were inflating the balloons using gas for a Victory Day event at a space designated for public gatherings, said ASI Mostafizur.